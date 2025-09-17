Live
Awareness prog on modern cotton farming practices held
Highlights
Kurnool: Anawareness programme on modern cotton cultivation techniques was organised by MARI (Manavatha Rural Innovation) at Kodumur in Kurnool district on Tuesday. Joint Collector Dr B Navya attended the event as the chief guest.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Navya highlighted the importance of adopting advanced agricultural practices to enhance cotton production and recognition for Kurnool cotton.
She emphasized that by implementing modern methods, similar to those used internationally through BT technology, farmers could increase profitability while reducing cultivation costs. She appreciated MARI for its efforts in creating awareness among farmers on health safety and scientific cotton farming practices.
