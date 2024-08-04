Awareness programme on bio-medical waste held

Anantapur : AP Pollution Control Board has organised an awareness programme on the disposal of bio-medical waste and municipal solid waste generated from the health care establishments along with Anantapur Municipal Corporation on Saturday at Municipal Corporation’s new conference hall.

PV Kishore Reddy, Environmental Engineer, APPCB; Vishnu Murthy, MHO, AMC; Subash, DE, AMC; AG Anil Kumar, Social Activist; Ashok, Managing Director, Sriven Environ Technologies; managers and representatives of various health care establishments participated in the programme.

Vishnu Murthy elaborated the importance of segregation of bio-medical waste and municipal solid waste in health care establishments. He also informed that mixing of bio-medical waste with Municipal solid waste should not be disposed to Municipal Authority during door-to-door collection and municipal waste generated should be disposed in either green/black coloured bag.PV Kishore Reddy informed the representatives of various hospitals tostrictly implement proper segregation of bio-medical waste and shall eradicate the mix-up with municipal waste and requested to make the awareness programme success.