Awareness rally held against child marriage

Srikakulam: District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) and Mahila Samakhya jointly organised an awareness rally against child marriage here on Saturday.

Mahila Samakhya district president M Krshnavenisaid that prevention of child marriage is everyone’s duty.

Speaking on the occasion, district nodal officer S Vykunta Rao, district project managers B Narayana Rao and K Mohan Rao, district child right protection wing staff A Nagalaxmi, K SriGouri, M Malleswara Rao and N Dhana Laxmi appealed to parents and teachers to concentrate on studies of children and also observe regular activities.

Parents are also advised not to give smart phones to children which may spoil their career.

Panchayath Raj, Revenue, Police, Education department officials also organised an awareness programme on equal rights of both girls and boys. Officialssaid that parents should provide equal opportunities to both boys and girls and not to show any type of discrimination among them.

Protection of women is key for development of the family system and prevention of child marriages is also responsibility of every citizen.