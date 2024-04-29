After Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya is set to romance Pooja Hegde in his next

Telugu heartthrob Naga Chaitanya is gearing up to enthrall audiences once again with his upcoming release, "Thandel." Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, renowned for his work in "Karthikeya 2," the film stars the talented Sai Pallavi as Chaitanya's romantic interest. Scheduled for a grand theatrical debut on December 20, 2024, "Thandel" promises to be a captivating love story that will tug at the heartstrings of viewers.





As anticipation builds for "Thandel," exciting news has emerged about Naga Chaitanya's future projects. The actor has greenlit another venture with director Karthik Dandu, acclaimed for his work in "Virupaksha." While the details of this project are yet to be unveiled, fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement, expecting nothing short of brilliance from this collaboration.









Recent speculations have hinted at the possibility of the gorgeous Pooja Hegde joining Naga Chaitanya in his upcoming venture with Karthik Dandu. Although her involvement has not been officially confirmed, the buzz surrounding her potential role has sparked excitement among fans.









Backed by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra (SVCC), the production house behind several blockbuster hits, including "Thandel" promises to deliver top-notch entertainment coupled with stellar performances. With Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi leading the cast, supported by a talented crew and the backing of a reputed production house, "Thandel" is poised to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression on the hearts of moviegoers.



As the release date approaches, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the on-screen chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in "Thandel." With promising projects in the pipeline, the actor continues to solidify his position as one of Tollywood's most bankable stars, promising audiences an exciting cinematic journey filled with love, drama, and unforgettable moments.