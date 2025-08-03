Awareness workshop held on Central govt schemes

Rajamahendravaram: GIET Pharmacy College hosted a one-day workshop aimed at raising awareness about various Central Government schemes. The event was a joint effort by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Government of India, the East Godavari district administration, and GIET Pharmacy College. The workshop highlighted key government initiatives such as Swachh Bharat, Skill India, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, and Jal Jeevan Mission. The primary goal was to encourage citizens’ participation in nation-building through improved health, economic empowerment, and self-reliance.

Dr MD Dhanaraju, Principal of GIET Pharmacy College, urged students to become “Youth Bridges” (Yuva Sethu), connecting government schemes with the public at the village level. T Gopi, East Godavari District Youth Officer, said that the “My Bharat” initiative offers numerous opportunities for rural youth development.

Resource persons included Dr ASR Murthy from the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), who explained Skill India schemes, and Dr K Manohar, who presented on Swachh Bharat and wealth creation from waste.Fifty students received certificates of appreciation during the programme. This awareness programme was supervised by Sheikh Meera, NSS Programme Officer.

“My Bharat” youth members G Sattibabu, Sindhu, and Prakash also participated. The workshop concluded with a felicitation ceremony for the resource persons.