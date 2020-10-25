Ayudha Pooja held in low-key manner at Bobbili Fort

Bobbili (Vizianagaram): Ayudha Pooja was organised in a simple way at Bobbili Fort in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Actually, the celebrations used to be organised in a grand manner every year. Cultural programmes and martial arts like Karra Samu and Katti Samu used to be performed on the premises of the fort every year during this pooja.

But this year due to corona pandemic, members of the royal family of Bobbili Samsthanam decided to conduct the festival in a simple manner.

The scions of Bobbili Samsthanam have organised the procession with golden throne in the fort premises and conducted poojas for the swords and daggers which were used during the Bobbili war in 1757.

Their forefathers were remembered during this pooja. Former Minister R V Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao and his brother Swetha kumar Ranga Rao have participated in the pooja. Actually a large number of people used to visit the fort during the pooja, but this time the brothers urged the people not to come in huge numbers due to the pandemic. Only the staff of Bobbili Samsthanam and a few others have participated in the programme.