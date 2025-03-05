Trump Honors Cancer Survivor DJ Daniel as Honorary Secret Service Agent

During his first joint session address to Congress, President Donald Trump made a heartwarming gesture by naming 13-year-old DJ Daniel, a Texas boy who has fought cancer for years, an honorary Secret Service agent.

DJ, who had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2018 and was given only five months to live, defied the odds and continued to dream of becoming a police officer. Trump shared DJ's incredible story, saying, "The doctors gave him five months at most to live... that was over six years ago."

Trump made DJ an official Secret Service agent. The crowd cheered as DJ's father lifted him up, and Curran gave DJ a badge, which he hugged in thanks.

However, the moment of unity was brief. As Trump shifted to discussing healthcare policies, some Democrats silently protested with signs reading "You cut cancer research." A Republican lawmaker also shouted, "MAHA baby!" in support of Trump's healthcare stance.

Trump also honored the family of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old Georgia student killed by an undocumented migrant. Trump used this moment to criticize the previous administration’s immigration policies and introduce the Laken Riley Act, which aims to detain undocumented migrants charged with certain crimes.