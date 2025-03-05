TN forced to fight for its rights: CM Stalin on delimitation row

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Wednesday the state was being forced to wage a major struggle for its rights, and that the upcoming delimitation process should not be based on new census.

Addressing an all-party meeting convened at the Secretariat to discuss the issue, CM Stalin warned that delimitation based on population figures would disproportionately affect Tamil Nadu and other southern states.

“The sword of delimitation is hanging over South India,” he said, stressing that if parliamentary constituencies are restructured based on population, Tamil Nadu could lose eight parliamentary seats.

“If the number of parliamentary seats in the country increases, we should get 22 additional seats. However, under the current population-based formula, we will only gain 10, which means a net loss of 12 seats. This is a direct attack on Tamil Nadu’s political representation in Indian democracy,” CM Stalin asserted.

He expressed concern that Tamil Nadu’s voice is being stifled and that the state’s ability to protect the interests of its people is being undermined. The Chief Minister clarified that the DMK was not against the delimitation process but opposed it being used as a punitive measure against states that have effectively implemented social and economic welfare schemes over the past five decades.

The all-party meeting resolved that the delimitation process should not be carried out based on the 2026 census. Instead, CM Stalin urged the Centre to continue using the 1971 census as the basis for the next 30 years.

“We urge the Prime Minister to assure that delimitation will be based on the 1971 census even after 2026 and for the next three decades,” he said.

The meeting also demanded an increase in the total number of parliamentary seats, along with the necessary constitutional amendments to ensure fair representation for all states.

CM Stalin declared that the Tamil Nadu government would take the issue to the people to raise awareness.

He also announced the formation of a Joint Action Committee of MPs from South India to coordinate efforts and push back against any unfair redistribution of parliamentary constituencies. This move follows Tamil Nadu’s ongoing opposition to the Centre’s attempts to impose a three-language policy in the state.

The CM argued that reducing the number of parliamentary constituencies under the guise of delimitation would further weaken Tamil Nadu’s representation in Parliament. Even if the total number of MPs in India increases, Tamil Nadu could still suffer from a decline in proportional representation, he noted.

“Tamil Nadu has led the country in development indices and effective population control. It should not be penalised for its achievements,” CM Stalin said.

Describing the delimitation process as a “Sword of Damocles” hanging over the southern states, he warned that states that have successfully controlled population growth could face disproportionate consequences. “As a first step, we are organising this meeting to bring together all political parties and leaders in Tamil Nadu to fight this injustice,” he concluded.

In 1976, the Central government froze delimitation for 25 years through the 42nd Amendment Act to prevent states with higher population growth from gaining an unfair advantage. This freeze was extended again in 2001 by the 84th Amendment Act, postponing delimitation until 2026. Currently, the 543 Lok Sabha seats and 250 Rajya Sabha seats remain based on 1971 census figures, even though constituency boundaries and SC/ST reservations were adjusted in 2001.