Ayyanna sets 9 months deadline for completion

Vijayawada : Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu on Friday inspected the housing complex meant for MLAs and MLCs at Rayapudi village in Amaravati capital region and directed the AP CRDA officials to complete the structures in nine months.

Later, speaking to media persons, the Speaker said that the previous TDP government completed 77 per cent of works of 12 towers to provide housing for 288 members of Assembly and Legislative Council in 2019.

However, as the YSRCP government had completely neglected the towers, the structures remained in same condition without no progress. As a result of delay, the government has to bear additional burden of Rs 300 crore to complete the structures.

He said that he requested the CRDA officials to complete the construction on a war footing as such residential facility for legislators was not available even in Hyderabad. The Speaker inspected the structures and some flats.

He also directed the officials to plug the leakages in Assembly building and improve facilities in Media point annexe buildings. He said a separate library should be developed for Assembly and separate rooms should be provided to chairpersons of Assembly committees. He said a canteen also should be set up on Assembly premises for the convenience of people.

CRDA commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar said that only finishing works were pending for MLA and MLC quarters and they will be completed on a priority basis. He said facilities on Assembly premises will be improved.

Assembly secretary general P P K Ramacharyulu, MLAs Vishnukumar Raju, T Sravan Kumar and CRDA officials were present.