Babus inspect Handri-Neeva canal works ahead of CM visit

Anantapur: In view of a possible visit by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Anantapur District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V and SP P Jagadeesh, along with Assistant Collector Sachin Rahar and other officials, conducted a detailed inspection of the widening works of the HNSS canal from the Handri Neeva canal near Uravakonda town to the Ragulapadu Pump House. The inspection took place on Monday at various key points, including the Handri Neeva main canal bridge at Chinnamustur village, Lathavaram Bridge on the canal, PC Pyapili, and Ragulapadu Pump House in Vajrakarur mandal.

The team reviewed the progress of canal widening works and preparatory arrangements at the Uravakonda Government High School Ground and Lathavaram village. During the visit, the Collector enquired with officials about the water supply through the canal, number of tanks being fed, and operational days of the pump house. At Ragulapadu, he inspected the helipad and other arrangements for the proposed public meeting and issued necessary directives to officials.

HNSS SE Raja Swaroop Kumar, RDO SRBS Srinivas, R&B SE Rajagopal, CIs Chinagos, Mahanandi, Raju, Mastan, Canal DE PV Ramana, Tahsildar Mahaboob Basha, MPDO Raviprasad, JEs Suresh Naik, Bhargavi and other departmental officials attended.