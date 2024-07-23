Live
Baby Naina calls on CM, seeks construction of bridge on Vegavathi
Bobbili MLA Baby Naina appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to construct a bridge over Vegavathi in Bobbili mandal.
Amaravati: Bobbili MLA Baby Naina appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to construct a bridge over Vegavathi in Bobbili mandal. A bridge at Paradi village, which was constructed during British rule,fell into dilapidated state. Moreover, it is too narrow for heavy vehicles making it difficult for vehicles to cross the river. The previous government prepared to build a new bridge there but the proposal did not materialise.
The bridge plays a crucial role in connecting Manyam and Vizianagaram districts as well as Andhra and Odisha.
But now the condition of the bridge has become very precarious and is likely to collapse if any heavy vehicle passes on it.
The MLA expressed concern over the long-pending issue and met the Chief Minister during Assembly session on Monday to appeal for the construction of new bridge.