Backward dists now leading economic growth: Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made observations on the shifting trends in per capita income across backward districts in the state.

The per capita income for the year 2022-23 stood at Rs 2,19,234 in Sri Sathyasai district, Rs. 2,33,521 in Anantapur district, and Rs 1,93,763 in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district. Traditionally, Anantapur has been regarded as a drought-prone and backward district, while Konaseema was expected to have a higher per capita income. However, significant growth in the horticulture sector has propelled Anantapur forward, demonstrating the potential of strategic sectoral focus in driving economic progress.

Addressing the third collectors conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the need to replicate the best practices from high-performing districts in those that are still lagging. He directed officials to focus on implementing effective strategies that have proven successful in more developed areas.

The conference also highlighted a paradigm shift in Gross Value Added (GVA) projections for 2025-26. Contrary to general assumptions, the livestock and horticulture sectors are poised to contribute more to the state’s GVA than manufacturing, agriculture, and services.

Livestock is expected to contribute 11.41 per cent, followed by horticulture at 10.36 per cent, and manufacturing at 10.29 per cent.

Recognising this trend, the Chief Minister urged a renewed focus on these high-growth sectors, noting that livestock, in particular, not only generates higher revenues but also provides widespread employment opportunities.