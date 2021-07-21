Bakrid 2021: Offer prayers at homes or mosques

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has urged Muslims to offer prayers either at their homes or Masjids instead of performing them at open places during Bakrid festival. In the wake of warnings issued by the Centre over the possibility of outbreak of third wave of coronavirus, the Deputy Chief Minister has conducted a review meeting with the officials at his camp office in the city on Tuesday.

Speaking the occasion, he said that coronavirus was still prevailing in the district and the situation may worsen further if people gather at open places and Eidgahs to offer prayers. He said that as per the guidelines of the government, only 50 people should be allowed to perform prayers in the Masjid during the Bakrid festival.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed the officials to maintain proper sanitation in the city and take steps for preventing gatherings during the festival. Kadapa Municipal Corporation Commissioner S Lavanna, Kadapa tahsildar Sivarami Reddy and municipal health officials were present.

