Balaji College hosts science conference

Anantapur: The scientific programme organised on Wednesday at the premises of Balaji Pharmacy College in Anandapuram increased the interest in science among the students.In this programme, prominent educational speaker Dr Venkata Nerlapati gave an extensive explanation on the topic ‘Ultrasound Guided Pharmaceutical Injection Clinical Science is a new path in Pharmacy.’

In his speech, Dr Nerlapati explained the changes taking place in medical technology and how students should adopt the skills required in the field of pharmacy. He said that through this training, the students not only gained practical knowledge but also got encouragement for research ideas. On thes occasion, Balaji Educational Society Chairman Dr Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore said, “The college has always been committed to making students aware of new technologies.”