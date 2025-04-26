  • Menu
Balaji College of Pharmacy conducts awareness programs on World Malaria Day

Highlights

On World Malaria Day (April 25, 2025), Balaji College of Pharmacy organized a series of awareness activities aimed at educating the rural public about malaria prevention

Anantapur: On World Malaria Day (April 25, 2025), Balaji College of Pharmacy organized a series of awareness activities aimed at educating the rural public about malaria prevention. The program included a rally in rural areas and PowerPoint presentations by students, emphasizing the importance of malaria control and community hygiene.

Chairman Shri Palle Venkat Krishna Kishore appreciated the efforts of the students for their commitment toward social responsibility. He encouraged them to continue participating in health-related outreach activities.

The event was coordinated under the leadership of Principal Dr. V. Sreedhar, NSS Coordinator Dr. Venkatanarayana, Administrative Officer Mr. Sudhakar, and faculty members Mr. Rajendra Prasad andMr. Venkatesh Naik.

This initiative highlighted the role of youth in promoting health awareness and community engagement.

