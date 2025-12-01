Balakrishna Chittineni to head CII Young Indians Amaravati Chapter

Vijayawada: The CII Young Indians (Yi), Amaravati Chapter, organised its annual session here, marking the beginning of its leadership transition for the year 2026. During the session, Dr Rahul Mirchandani, past national chairman of Young Indians (Yi) and chairman & managing director of Aries Agro Ltd, announced appointment of Balakrishna Chittineni, Director of Cultural Canvas India Pvt Ltd, as the chairman of Yi Amaravati Chapter for 2026. Alongside him, Ram Nagarjunakonda, managing director of Akshara Infratech, was declared the co-chairman for the upcoming year.

The annual session brought together members, industry representatives, and young entrepreneurs to review the chapter’s achievements in 2025 and outline strategic priorities for the coming year. Accepting his new role, Balakrishna Chittineni emphasised strengthening youth-led initiatives in entrepreneurship, sustainability, and cultural engagement across the Amaravati region. He highlighted his commitment to expanding Yi’s outreach programmes and fostering meaningful platforms for innovation and leadership among young professionals.

Co-chairman Ram Nagarjunakonda expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with members to drive impactful projects, particularly in the areas of skill development, community service, and digital innovation. He noted that the chapter would focus on creating more opportunities for youth participation in regional development.

Dr V Nagalakshmi, chairperson CII Vijayawada and Managing Director IMIS Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, during her address said over the past ten years, Yi Amaravati has emerged as a beacon of youth empowerment and community development.

Dr Rahul Mirchandani congratulated the newly appointed leadership team, acknowledging their professional achievements and commitment to the Yi movement.