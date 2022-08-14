Balakrishna to launch NTR Arogya Ratham to provide medical services in Hindupur

Hindupur MLA and Tollywood actor Balakrishna, who known for his social services activities be it helping the people in need or setting up the cancer hospital has once again taken an initiative to start 'NTR Arogya Ratham' to provide free medical care to the poor in his constituency.



Balakrishna will launch the vehicle, which has already reached Hindupur in the next week. The vehicle, which set up on the lines of 104 vehicle will have a doctor, a nurse, a pharmacist, a computer operator, six staff members and a medicine counter. The vehicle will visit each village and review the health of the people there refer them to the corporate hospital in serious conditions.

Balakrishna, who is the chairman of Basava Tarakam Cancer Hospital and has been providing medical services to many people, has now focused on the people of his constituency and will launch 'NTR Arogya Ratham' at a cost of Rs. 40 lakhs. On the other hand, Balakrishna's son-in-law, TDP MLC Nara Lokesh is already providing free medical services through Sanjeevani Arogya Ratham in Mangalagiri.