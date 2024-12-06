  • Menu
Balayya inaugurates Vega Jewellery showroom

Kakinada: Vega Jewellers brand ambassador, legendary actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna along with noted film star Samyukta Menon inaugurated the Vega Jewellers’ new showroom near Balaji Cheruvu here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Balakrishna said that the value of gold bought for our daughter for every celebration from her birthday onwards increases with her age, and gold is not just an expense, it is a wealth for future generations. Film actress Samyukta Menon also spoke.

The management, Vanama Naveen and Vanama Sudhakar said that for many years, their Vega Jewellers has earned the trust of the people of Vijayawada by providing quality gold ornaments.

As an inaugural offer, they announced that they are offering special discounts to people from December 5 to 12.

