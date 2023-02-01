Balineni alleges Sridhar Reddy-TDP collusion

Nellore: YSRCP regional in-charge Balineni Srinvasa Reddy condemned allegations of the MLAs on phone tapping and other issues and said Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy was simply justifying his possible defection to TDP by making such allegations. He addressed the media after holding discussions with party leaders and MLAs at a hotel here on Tuesday.

He said Sridhar Reddy announced that he is going to contest the polls in 2024 on the TDP ticket and it indicates that he made prior arrangements with the opposition and started making accusations on the ruling party.

Srinivasa Reddy said Sridhar Reddy brought the issue of phone tapping neither to the notice of the Chief Minister nor to him. Congress party never offered him a seat and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy respected his seniority and sincerity and offered him ticket. Now, this is not correct on his part making irrelevant allegations, he added.

Agriculture minister K Govardhan Reddy found fault with the media for making speculations on the comments of Sridhar Reddy. He said that there is no evidence of phone tapping, which, according to him, is creation of some 'anti-government' media organisations. Describing the controversy "only a storm in a tea cup", he said they would solve them amicably by addressing all the internal issues. Meanwhile, party leaders are planning to announce the party's rural in-charge shortly after discussing with the district minister, legislators, and senior leaders.