Balineni Srinivasa Reddy fumes at Jana Sena, challenges to prove allegations against him

Andhra Pradesh Former minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has expressed anguish on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and warned that he would spare the false propaganda spread against him. He also said he would file a defamation suit against Eenadu newspaper for publishing false news.

Balineni Srinivas spoke to the media on Sunday and challenged Pawan Kalyan to prove that he had invested in Mythri Movies and said that he would leave politics if proved and asked whether they could take action against those who spread false news. He warned of dire consequences if they repeat the false propaganda.

On this ocassion, Balineni Srinivas Reddy slammed TDP leader Damacharala Janardhan Reddy and alleged the latter of grabbing the lands in Rajupalem. He said he would reveal the atrocities of Janardhan Reddy.

