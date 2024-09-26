Balineni’s entry likely to dent NDA unity in Prakasam

Ongole : The discomforts and disputes between the leaders of the TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) in Prakasam district may weaken the bond between the partners of National Democratic Alliance coalition in the state. The joining of politically and financially influential people into JSP on Thursday, will spell doom to the NDA in the state, according to observers.

Former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has following in almost all Assembly constituencies in the district, but failed to win the hearts of voters in Ongole against TDP candidate and his rival Damacharla Janardhana Rao in the recent elections. Due to dissatisfaction with the YSRCP high command, he quit the party now and is joining the Jana Sena on Thursday. Though his joining into JSP is anticipated for more than a year, he waited up to now. But, the local leaders from the NDA parties, including Jans Sena, do not welcome him heartily.

Confirming his joining the party, Srinivasa Reddy met Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in Mangalagiri recently and announced that he would join the party in the presence of the party president at a public meeting in Ongole.

He said that as JSP is part of the NDA, the local leaders should get importance, and would complain to Pawan Kalyan if they were neglected by the TDP. The TDP MLA from Ongole, Damacharla Janardhana Rao, has openly objected to the remarks of Srinivasa Reddy and alleged that the former MLA was trying to instigate disputes even before joining JSP.

Janardhana Rao said that he knew who worked with them during the elections, and they would always be respected. He said that Srinivasa Reddy is joining JSP just to get protected from cases of corruption against him and his son. In retaliation, Srinivasa Reddy challenged him to prove the allegations and take legal action, if he could.

Meanwhile, just a few days before Srinivasa Reddy quitting the YSRCP, a few leaders from the Jana Sena party demanded their high command to remove the district president Shaik Reyaz. They alleged that Reyaz is not giving importance to everyone and is partial towards a few leaders.

On the other hand, BJP leaders are quietly observing the developments in the district. The party senior leaders in the district used to complain to their state leaders that they were not being given information or prominence in the meetings held by the NDA government. But they too are wary of Srinivasa Reddy joining Jana Sena as it would create cracks in the NDA fort.

BJP Ongole Assembly convener Yanam Chinna Yogaiah Yadav alleged that Srinivasa Reddy’s entry is a conspiracy hatched by YSRCP high command to weaken NDA. He said that the former MLA, an ardent follower of the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, is joining JSP on the suggestions of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, to weaken the bond among NDA partners from inside, and give an edge to YSRCP in future.

However, observing the tensions between Janardhana Rao and Srinivasa Reddy, JSP president Pawan Kalyan wanted the leaders joining the party to come to Mangalagiri on Thursday, but without any show of strength. Along with Srinivasa Reddy, a noted businessman from Ongole, Kandi Ravisankar is also joining the Jana Sena Party on the same dais with other politicians from various places.