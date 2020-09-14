Ban on TikTok only, not on talent!

Tirupati: The ban on the Chinese app TikTok could not stop the talent of youth for whom a few Indian apps were ready in store. Though the banned TikTok had millions of users -- both content creators and mere viewers -- who got disappointed initially when the government announced its decision, they were able to switch over to the available Indian apps within no time.

For the TikTokers, it was not only an app but also a medium of expressing their innate talent through which they get rid of their boredom from the stereotyped lifestyle. In Tirupati city only, there were thousands of TikTokers though the number of content-oriented talented contributors among them are around one hundred only.

They do videos in the apps out of passion and showcase their talent in their chosen field. One such youngster K Sasidhar, who loves nature photography, made it as a hobby to click the beautiful pictures in Seshachalam forest and the lovely places in Tirumala. His photos can be found in 'beautiful Tirupati' page which became viral in the social media.

Having millions of followers in TikTok, he felt that only TikTok was banned not the talent as there are no dearth of other apps like Instagram Reels, YouTube channel, Roposo and Josh to reach out to the followers.

For a micro artist D Moulesh, the pencil is his canvas on which he draws artefacts. He used TikTok to exhibit talent and earned thousands of admirers. Now he relies on Instagram Reels and YouTube channel. However, he felt that his followers have scattered in the absence of TikTok but expressed confidence that he could earn many fans with his talent even if he starts with zero now.

There are many such talented youth in the city such as Yagna Priya Kandala who can sing in seven languages and make singing videos, Bhavya, who dances aptly for movie songs and Dr Bhavana, who posts videos on make-up and health tips, while B Sasidhar creating his own concepts about girls' safety to bring awareness and the list is endless.

Many of them have been using Instagram Reels as it is the next top most trending app to reach out to a wider section of society. While some have started their own YouTube channels some others are planning to start. They all strongly believe that the Indian apps such as Roposo, Chingari, Hello Cherry, Moj, etc, can undoubtedly replace Chinese apps very soon.