Bandaru defines JAC as Jagan's Agents Committee

Visakhapatnam: The TDP former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy defined the JAC as Jagan's Agents Committee which was formed recently in support of decentralisation. Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said the people attending the JAC meeting were YSRCP leaders and hence there was no value to it. Bandaru said that Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao had said that he would lead agitation, if necessary for the development of north Andhra, but the people of his constituency worshiped in support of Amaravati. The former minister said that they will give a warm welcome to the farmers of Amaravati in the region and take the responsibility of making their padayatra to Arasavalli a success.

Speaking about Daspalla lands, he asked "Amarnath demanded CBI inquiry into Daspalla lands earlier but why is he keeping silent now." He alleged that the transactions of Daspalla lands also came under insider trading. Speaking on the occasion, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao said that as opposition leader, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke in the Assembly in support of Amaravati. The foundation stone for the capital was laid with all the stakeholders' support. Now, he is opposing it and announced three capitals move. He made it clear that the capital should be there where the assembly is located.