Bank of Baroda launches tree plantation drive

Vijayawada: In celebration of World Environment Day, the Regional Office of Bank of Baroda, in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) organised a tree plantation drive at Gannavaram International Airport, reaffirming its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Saplings were planted in and around the entrance and premises of the airport. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from key dignitaries, including Anil Kumar Gupta, Member (Planning), Airports Authority of India, and Lakshmi Kanth Reddy, Director of Gannavaram International Airport, along with Kameswara Rao, Assistant Commandant of APSPF.

Officers and staff members from Bank of Baroda also joined hands in making the initiative a success, pledging to nurture and protect the saplings.

On the occasion, Regional Head of Vijayawada Region Anupam Srivastava stated that Bank of Baroda is always committed to the holistic development of the region. Environmental conservation is not just a duty, but a moral responsibility.

The event was also graced by Ramesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Regional Head, and Brigadier SK Prasad along with his team. Staff members from the Regional Office and various branches actively participated in the plantation drive.

This initiative stands as a testimony to Bank of Baroda’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development and its role as a responsible corporate citizen.