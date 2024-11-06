Banks told to be liberal in loan disbursement

Ongole: Collector A Thameem Ansariya has called upon bankers to be generous in granting loans to low-income groups, self-help groups, aspiring entrepreneurs, and tenant farmers.

At the District Consultative Committee (DCC) and District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting with the bankers at the Collectorate in Ongole on Tuesday, collector reviewed the progress of various loan targets set for banks in the district. She said that for the 2024-25 financial year, the district credit plan target was set at Rs 20,591.18 crore, of which Rs 13,420.90 crore (65.17%) had been disbursed by September 30, 2024. For the upcoming Rabi season, she said that a target of Rs 4,737.16 crore has been set. She stressed the importance of providing loans to every eligible tenant farmer with a CCRC card.

She advised bankers to focus on government welfare schemes and create awareness about Central government insurance schemes like Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, etc.,

District Superintendent of Police AR Damodar gave a presentation on cybercrime awareness, emphasising the need for both public and bankers to be vigilant against increasing cyber threats.

Various officials including Lead District Manager Ramesh, DRDA and MEPMA Project Directors Vasundhara and Ravi Kumar, along with representatives from agriculture, animal husbandry, planning, industries, and textile departments were present.