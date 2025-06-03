Banned horns removed from 35 vehicles

Tirupati: The Tirupati police, as part of the 2-day special drive, removed banned horns including air horns, multi- toned horns and hooters from 35 vehicles. The drive was taken up in select places in the city on Monday, where traffic was heavy including Anna Rao Circle, railway station, Annamaiah Circle, Town Club and Balaji Colony.

A team of the city police involved in the drive found banned horns in 35 vehicles and removed them. This include 18 autos, 15 two-wheelers and two Jeeps.

Traffic DSP Ramakrishnamachari cautioned the vehicle riders, who were having banned horns, not to use them again.

He said police didn’t file case as it was first time and will not hesitate to register a case if they found using the banned horns second time. SP Harshavardan Raju said that as per Motor Vehicle Act causing noise pollution is punishable and wanted the people to remove voluntarily banned horns, else they have to face severe action from police.