Banned Jalli Kattu ubiquitous in Chittoor

Tirupati: Banned rural bull sport Jalli Kattu, considered part of Tamil culture, is prevalent in many parts of Chittoor district because of geographical and cultural proximity with Tamil Nadu.

The bull runs are held in almost all mandals in Chittoor district every year during Sankranti season. Following the court directions given earlier against conducting this barbaric sport in which sometimes bulls get grievously injured and at times youth who try to catch running bulls would receive fatal injuries, the state government every year directs police to deal with the sport with an iron hand but in vain.

On Friday, on the occasion of Bhogi, Jalli Kattu was organised in Anupalli of Ramachandrapuram mandal where a huge number of people, particularly youth from neighbouring towns and villages thronged to witness the violent sport. A local political leader said police already knew about this but they did not come to obstruct.

In Kuppam area, more so on Tamil Nadu border, bull sport is organised in many villages in Santhipuram and Gudipalli mandals even one week before of the festival where political leaders from all parties take active part.

With the politicians directly organising the banned sport, the police are unable to stop it.

There were also many instances of youth sustaining grievances earlier and in some cases youth met violent death in the process of catching the bull. It is also common during Jalli Kattu that the youth enter fight each other in groups on frivolous issues in intoxicated condition which often results in stabbings.

Rangampeta and Sanambatla in Chandragiri mandal apart from Vedurukuppam mandal, Yadamari mandal, Nagari constituency in the district are notorious for Jalli Kattu.

In Nagari constituency being represented by R K Roja, Jalli Kattu is conducts in almost every village as this is located very close to Tamil Nadu and many villagers' mother tongue is Tamil.

Youth consider the sport as show of their pride and mettle because taming ferocious bulls represents valour and manliness which will bring respect and honour to them from people around them.