Bapatla: 350 litres jaggery wash destroyed

Bapatla: The Repalle sub-divisional police conducted a cordon and search in Adavula Deevi police station limits and destroyed 350 litres of jaggery wash, and kilns making arrack here on Tuesday.

Speaking to media, The SP Vakul Jindal said that they have kept continuous surveillance on illegal activities and warned that strict action will be taken on people involved in the manufacture and sales of arrack and other anti-social activities.

Following the orders of SP Vakul Jindal, the Repalle sub-division police conducted a cordon and search operation in Adhavala village of Dindi Panchayat and nearby areas under the Adavula Deevi police station.

Under the supervision of the Repalle DSP T Murali Krishna, the Repalle CI M Nazeer Baig, Adavula Deevi SI S Venkata Ravi, Nizampatnam SI Ramesh, Cherukupalli SI Y Suresh, Nagaram SI D Ramakrishna, the SEB personnel, a total of 62 police personnel participated in the cordon and search to curb the manufacture and sale of arrack and other unsociable activities.

Vakul Jindal warned that they won’t hesitate to register PD Act against those who are involved in manufacturing, buying and selling arrack and informed that a similar cordon and search will be conducted in suspected areas of the district in future also.

The SP requested public to share information related to illegal activities with the local SHO or dial 100 or 112 or the SP helpline number 8333813228. He assured that the details of the informants will be kept confidential.