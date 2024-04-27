Padma Rao confident of victory in Sec’bad

Hyderabad: BRS Secunderabad candidate T Padma Rao Goud said on Friday that every party leader and worker should work in such a way that the party wins the Secunderabad Lok Sabha with a big majority.

The BRS leader took up a padayatra in Mettuguda division of Secunderabad constituency as part of the campaign programme for the Lok Sabha elections, along with division in-charge Kishore Goud and local corporator Rasuri Sunita, in DBR, SVS Gully, Pandavula Basti, Dudi Bavi, Pardhiwada, Chintabavi, and other areas. Padma Rao Goud canvassed door-to-door in many colonies and sought votes for the BRS party.

Padma Rao said that in every corner of the Mettuguda division, there was a great response from the voters. "People are expressing their commitment to vote for BRS even without active party campaigning.

They acknowledge the development I brought to the Mettuguda division during the previous government. With the same enthusiasm as the Assembly elections, the people are confident that I will secure victory in the Lok Sabha elections. I urge all party workers to strive hard to ensure BRS achieves the highest majority through votes," stated Padma Rao. Secunderabad Assembly in-charge M Rajeev Sagar and State Youth Wing leaders of the party were also present.