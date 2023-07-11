Bapatla: Election Commission to begin streamlining voter lists

Bapatla: Bapatla district Collector P Ranjit Basha said the Election Commission (EC) has taken steps to delete the names of the deceased and conduct enquiry into migrated voters. He conducted a meeting with the leaders of political parties and election officials at Spandana hall at the Collectorate in Bapatla on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said the officials will conduct an inquiry from July 21 at every house and make changes in the voter’s list and recalled that the Election Commission announced a schedule for changes in the voter’s list. He sought the cooperation of the political parties for changes and updating the voters list which will be continued till January 5. He said the booth level officers will go house to house and conduct inquiry on the voters and make changes in the voters’ list from August 21.

Ranjith Basha stated that they will examine the mistakes in the voter’s list from August 22 to August 29 and added that they will examine changes of addresses and mistakes in the polling centres. He said from October 17 to November 30, they will receive the objections on the voters’ list. They will solve the objections by December 26 and a new voters’ list will be published on January 5.

The Collector said the district administration will maintain transparency in preparation of the voters’ list and the officials will follow the Election Commission guidelines in preparation for the new voters’ list.

District revenue officer K Lakshmi Siva Jyothi, RDOs G Ravindar, P Sarojini, Pardha Saradhi, YSRCP leader Malyadri were present.