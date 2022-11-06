Bapatla: Vigilance stepped up at Suryalanka Beach

Bapatla: Large of devotees are expected to take a holy dip in the sea at Suryalanka Beach, Ramapuram Beach and Nizampatnam on the occasion of auspicious Karthika Pournami and Karthika Somavaram on Monday.

The district administration has taken precautionary measures and increased police bandobast at Suryalanka Beach and stepped up vigilance at the sea in the backdrop of increasing drowning cases.

The police officials are making announcements through public address system to alert pilgrims. Swimmers and speed boats are kept ready. Police department set up caution boards at the sea. Danger flags were set up in the sea. Fishermen and police teams are moving on the boats and stepped up vigilance on the movements of devotees taking bath in the sea. Swimmers with the life-saving jackets are ready to save those in danger in the sea.

CCTV cameras were set up at the sea and were linked with the control room, which will be monitored by police officials. Parking places were set up to park the vehicles.

Steps were being taken to solve the traffic problem.

Meanwhile, Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal who reviewed the precautionary measures taken at Suryalanka Beach in the backdrop of Karthika Paurnami and Karithika Somavaram, directed the police officials to take all the precautionary measures to check untoward incidents and directed the officials to ensure that the pilgrims should not go deep into the sea and urged the pilgrims carefully watch tidal waves while taking bath in the sea. SP Vakul Jindal sought the cooperation of the pilgrims to check drowning cases.