Basavatarakam cancer hospital works to be launched today

Tulluru (Amaravati): The Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute is embarking on a major expansion with a state-of-the-art cancer care campus coming up in Tulluru, Amaravati. This new facility aims to deliver advanced, patient-focused oncology treatment while strengthening healthcare infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh’s capital region.

Spread across 21 acres, the Amaravati campus will be developed as a Centre of Excellence for comprehensive cancer treatment and research, integrating cutting-edge medical technology with a multi-disciplinary approach. The project will be executed in two phases.

Phase one, scheduled for completion by 2028, will feature a 500-bed facility with an investment of ₹750 crore. It will house advanced diagnostic, radiation, and surgical systems, enabling a complete spectrum of cancer services from prevention and early detection to treatment, rehabilitation, and survivorship care. The infrastructure is designed around an integrated care model to ensure seamless patient experience.

In the second phase, capacity will be doubled to 1,000 beds, alongside the addition of specialised departments, research wings, and enhanced patient amenities. The fully developed campus will serve as a regional referral hub for complex cancer cases and advanced treatments.

Since its inception, the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital has treated thousands of patients with a focus on quality, affordability, and compassionate care. The new campus will carry forward this legacy, bringing world-class cancer services closer to underserved regions of Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states.

In a statement on Tuesday, the institution expressed gratitude to its donors, partners, and well-wishers for their unwavering support. “Your encouragement has made this vision possible, ensuring every patient receives not just treatment, but hope for recovery,” it said.