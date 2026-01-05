Fiserv Recognized for Advancing Women Leadership

Bengaluru: Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, has announced that Global Services, its engineering and architecture center, has been recognized as the ’Most Inclusive Organization for Women in Tech 2025’ award in the ‘Less than 7500 People’ category, at the WITfluence 2025 conference for the fourth year in a row. This recognition underscores Fiserv’s dedication to creating an environment where women can thrive, particularly in the technology and engineering space.

Hosted by Wequity, a social impact organization in India dedicated to helping women technologists reach their full potential, WITfluence 2025 celebrates leadership and progress in gender equity across the tech ecosystem.

“This recognition reaffirms our commitment to supporting women in technology through purposeful development pathways, continuous upskilling, and strong community networks. At Fiserv, we are focused on creating an environment where women have the opportunities, resources, and support to grow, lead, and make a lasting impact both within Fiserv and in the broader community,” said Sachin Kulkarni, President, Global Services, Fiserv.

Fiserv continues to champion equal opportunity by helping build a more inclusive and equitable technology ecosystem. A wide range of initiatives across Global Services reinforces Fiserv’s commitment to advancing women in technology, from strategic recruitment to curated learning and upskilling opportunities. Forward for Her (FFH) supports women returning to the workforce through structured re-entry pathways, while programs such as Leading Women and Rise Up strengthen leadership readiness by equipping women with the capabilities and confidence to take on expanded roles.

The Women’s Impact Network (WIN) Employee Resource Group further builds community through mentorship, connection, and peer support. Through Fiserv Gives Back, our Corporate Social Responsibility program, we also extend this commitment into the community by empowering women in underserved groups. Together, these initiatives reflect our focus on creating an environment where diverse talent can grow, lead, and thrive.