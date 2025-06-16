Baywatch Tower to enhance tourist safety at Pakala beach

Singarayakonda: Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, district collector A Thameem Ansariya, and SP AR Damodar inaugurated the new baywatch tower, which was constructed with funds of Rs 15 lakh, at Pakala Beach of Prakasam district on Sunday. The watch tower is designed to monitor safety aspects along the coastline, identify water current patterns, and enable immediate response during emergencies.

Minister Swamy emphasised that measures have been taken to ensure every tourist returns home safely, noting that the baywatch tower will serve as an alert system for visitors. Acknowledging that several unfortunate incidents had occurred previously in the Singarayakonda and Pakala Beach areas, the minister said that the watch tower has been established to prevent such incidents from recurring. He highlighted the need for coordinated efforts between police and coast guard personnel for enhanced coastal security and public awareness.

Collector Ansariya described Pakala Beach as a prominent tourist destination in the district, stressing the importance of development programmes and special attention to tourist safety in such locations. She explained that the watch tower will provide real-time information about sea currents and wave intensity, enabling early detection of potential dangers and timely rescue operations.

SP Damodar observed that following previous tragic incidents at popular tourist spots, they have implemented various security measures, including increased patrolling and picketing in beach areas, with the watch tower providing continuous updates on sea conditions to enable immediate police response. The SP also announced plans to strengthen the police system in coastal areas through enhanced CCTV surveillance, warning boards, and improved emergency response mechanisms. He advised tourists to exercise caution regarding their safety and ensure children remain under adult supervision at all times.

The watch tower is equipped with modern technology, including CCTV cameras, a public addressing system, and a time clock announcement system. The SP specially commended Singarayakonda Circle Inspector CH Hajarataiah and SI Mahendra for their role in the construction and setup of the advanced technology systems.