BBA extends NY greetings to Justice Narasimha

Vijayawada: A delegation of Bezwada Bar Association, led by its president AK Basha, along with former president Chittaruvu Jagadish, and executive member Rajyalakshmi Pendem, paid a courtesy visit to Supreme Court Judge Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha. On behalf of Bezwada Bar Association, the delegation conveyed New Year greetings to the Judge.

During interaction, the representatives brought to the notice of Justice Narasimha the difficulties being faced by advocates practicing in lower courts due to the change in reference court timings from morning sessions to afternoon sessions. They explained that this shift has been causing inconvenience to many lawyers and requested the withdrawal of Circular No 10/25, which implemented the revised schedule.

Basha briefed the Judge about the association’s rich and proud history. He recalled that Andhra Pradesh’s first Assembly Speaker Ayadevara Kaleswara Rao was also a distinguished member of the Bezwada Bar.

He further emphasised that from the days of freedom struggle to the present, Bezwada Bar Association has consistently played a key role in safeguarding human rights and upholding democratic values in the state.

Responding positively, Justice Narasimha appreciated the legacy and activism of the Bezwada Bar Association. He remarked that an association with such a strong tradition of social consciousness and commitment to justice deserves recognition and assured the delegation that he would certainly visit the Bezwada Bar Association in the future.

On this occasion, AK Basha expressed his sincere gratitude to the Justice on behalf of all members of Bezwada Bar Association for his time, encouragement, and reassuring response to the concerns raised by the advocates.