BC corporations chairmen and directors will be appointed by July end: CM YS Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the posts of BC corporations' chairmen and directors will be filled by the end of this month. He conducted a review on the formation of various sub-caste corporations within the BC. Deputy CM Pilli Subhash Chandrabose, Ministers Shankara Narayana, Botsa Satyanarayana, Dharmana Krishnadas, Mopidevi, and MLC Janga Krishna Murthy were present. CM YS Jagan directed the corporations to monitor the matter whether the respective castes in BC getting government benefits Or not.

The Chief Minister suggested that the implementation of schemes should be a major responsibility for all. The Chief Minister said Rs 22,685.74 crore has been disbursed to 2,12,40,810 BCs through cash transfers since the YSRCP government came to power. The CM clarified that no one had ever worked so hard in the past for the betterment of BCs. "We are offering many schemes without discrimination and setting up a total of 52 corporations, including new ones, " CM Jagan said.

CM YS Jagan said that in the past only 69 castes were given priority and now all BC castes are given priority in corporations.