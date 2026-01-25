BC protection law in the works, says Savitha

Vijayawada: The state government is in the final stages of drafting a BC protection law aimed at safeguarding the self-respect, rights and socio-economic security of Backward Classes (BCs), said BC, EWS welfare, handlooms and textiles minister S Savitha on Saturday. The proposed legislation, a key promise of the ruling coalition, will soon be given final shape, with the stated objective of ensuring that BCs live with dignity and are protected against discrimination and injustice.

Addressing representatives of various BC associations at BC Bhavan at Gollapudi in Vijayawada, the minister said the coalition government had made BC welfare a central pillar of its governance agenda over the last 19 months. She reiterated that the government was committed to translating electoral assurances into concrete outcomes through laws, schemes and institutional support.

Minister Savitha also announced the construction of a Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Smriti Vanam in Amaravati, describing Phule as a beacon of hope for oppressed and marginalised communities.

The foundation stone for the memorial park will be laid by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on April 11, marking the 200th birth anniversary of Jyotirao Phule. On the same occasion, a grand state-level celebration will be held.

As part of a broader infrastructure push, the government will construct BC Bhavans in all 28 district headquarters, with district collectors already directed to allocate land. New BC study circles will be set up in districts where such facilities do not exist, while a state-level BC study circle spanning five acres will be established in Amaravati and named after Jyotirao Phule.Highlighting ongoing welfare initiatives, the minister said BC students were among the major beneficiaries of the Talliki Vandanam scheme.