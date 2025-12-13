BCY party announces ‘BC Garjana’ rally in Feb

Vijayawada: Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana (BCY) Party has announced a massive State-wide mobilisation titled ‘BC Garjana’, to be held on February 22 next year, bringing together lakhs of representatives from Backward Classes across the State. The announcement was made during Andhra Pradesh BC Maha Sabha organised by the party in Vijayawada on Friday. BCY Party founder-president Bode Ramachandra Yadav, addressing the gathering, said the BC Garjana would be a historic show of unity to demand 44% reservations for BCs in education, employment, local bodies, and legislative bodies, in tune with their population ratio. He reiterated the need for a comprehensive BC Protection Act, modelled on the SC/ST Atrocities Act, to safeguard BC communities from systemic neglect and discrimination. Ramachandra Yadav accused both the current TDP and the previous YSRCP governments of treating the State as their ‘private business entities’ and alleged that neither party had done justice to BCs in governance or capital development. He demanded that the government earmark 1,000 acres in the State capital region exclusively for BC industrial and entrepreneurial development.