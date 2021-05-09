Be fearless and have faith in God

Anantapur:"What one needs is self confidence, be a little courageous and use quarantine and treatment time healthily, like reading books, praying to God and even interacting with friends as any other time on mobile," says S.Vinay Kumar, software engineer who was tested corona positive despite being asymptomatic.

Vinasy shares that it was not easy to maintain calm as news of corona virus deaths were storming us from left, right and centre. It all started with his parents suffering from fever. He adds, "I took them to a private nursing home where they were admitted and were under treatment after testing corona positive. To be on the safer side, I too went for corona test to a Primary Health Centre where I with no symptoms of even cold or anything tested corona positive to my shock." It is dangerous to be asymptomatic, he thought.

With a medical kit which he got from the health centre, he was advised to go for either government or private quarantine that heopted for the later. He further advised his friends who were in contact with him to go for corona testing.

He adds, "It was a tough time for me as my parents too were in the hospital and me fighting corona battle alone. My parents and even friends and relatives cheered me up, gave me confidence that nothing would happen to me and my morale was boosted. While my treatment was on progress, I spent isolation days by reading books and talking to friends to beat loneliness and thoughts of fear of corona deaths. Within a week, I responded to treatment fast and had almost returned to normalcy and after completing my quarantine time, I was once again tested and found to be negative and I was discharged just the other day. My parents are still under treatment."

One should be fearless, have faith in God and not panic to beat corona virus and come out unscathed and take good diet, says Vinay Kumar to all in hospitals and covid centres fighting the virus.