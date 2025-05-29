Be wary of coverts: Naidu

KADAPA: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday appealed to party leaders and cadre to be more alert over covert operations in the party.

Addressing a massive gathering at Mahanadu on the second day on Wednesday, Naidu, who is also the Chief Minister, warned that the attempts of some parties to fulfill their agenda through covert operations would not be tolerated. Underlining the need to be more alert in politics, the TDP chief pointed out the presence of hardcore criminals in politics.

Naidu said that though he was very cautious, the YSR Congress leaders had hoodwinked him in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case by painting it as a heart attack at first. When the murder came to light the next day, they tried to push the blame on him, he added.

Giving a strong warning to party cadre and leaders, Chandrababu Naidu said that he would not tolerate if they were involved in any wrongdoing. According to him, it’s common for some politicians to shift loyalty, and join other parties, but real cadre remains with the party all the time.

The TDP supremo called upon the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising TDP, BJP and Jana Sena, to stay united for a bigger victory in the 2029 polls in the state than the majority they gained in the 2024 elections. "The alliance has to be united. The responsibility of gaining a bigger victory in the 2029 polls than the 2024 majority is on all of you. You have to express your approval and joy over this," said Naidu. Praising the Centre's decision to embark on a caste census, the CM said the move is in the right direction. "I congratulate the Centre. Once the caste census is done and the knowledge of a particular caste's numbers is known, thenbased on that, their financial position can be studied, and a special public policy can be devised to uplift them. There will be a lot of benefit through this," said Naidu. Reiterating the call for population management, the CM appealed to everyone to recognise the importance of increasing the population as there is a risk of youngsters' numbers plummeting in the future, leading to many problems.

Delving on the six resolutions unveiled by TDP general secretary and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Naidu asserted that they will write the future of the Telugu people. Noting that they are a fusion of experience, values, youthful ideas, and aspirations, the TDP supremo said with these laws they will move forward with a singular goal to make the Telugu community number one in the world by 2047. "We have laid out a 45-year roadmap for long-term progress," said Naidu, wishing to be reborn on Telugu soil to serve the Telugu people and called the ordinary party worker the backbone of the TDP.