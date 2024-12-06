Beach tourism remains neglected along seacoast in Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: Beach tourism is in a neglected state along the seacoast in Srikakulam district. As a result, people here are going to Sonapur and other beaches in adjacent Odisha state for enjoyment and relief.

Srikakulam district has 193-kilometre seacoast spreading in 11 mandals and covering 154 villages. Three marine police stations are located along the coast at Baruva, Bhavanapadu and Kalingapatnam.

At present devotees and tourists are visiting beaches at Baruva, Bhavanapadu, Kaviti, Kalingapatnam, Mogadalapadu, Bandaruvanipeta, Kallepalli, Akkupalli and Ganagallapeta villages where facilities are poor.

In addition to the existing nine beaches, another 67 spots have been identified for improvement to attract tourists. All the existing nine beaches and newly identified 67 spots for beach tourism development are located at an average distance of 10 kilometres from the national highway (NH-16) which is passing through the district covering all the 11 seacoast mandals Itchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Sompeta, Vajrapukotturu, Santhabommali, Polaki, Gara, Srikakulam rural, Etcherla and Ranastalam.

Seacoast in Srikakulam district is having several unique and peculiar features like lighthouses at Baruva and Kalingapatnam, temples at Baruva, merging points of Bahuda, Mahendra Thanaya, Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers, massive palm trees, red soil hills, salt lands, sand heaps, natural bird sanctuaries, cashew and coconut orchards, wetlands and other features that attract tourists.

But due to lack of planning and negligence of the district tourism promotion officials, beaches along the seacoast are wearing a dissert look even in auspicious days.

As a result, people from the district are going to Sonapur and other beaches in adjacent Odisha state.