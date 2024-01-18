Beeda Ravichandra inspects Ra Kadali Ra meeting venue in Venkatagiri

Telugu Desam Party will organize a public meeting on Venkatagiri - Tirupati National Highway, Opposite Hand Loom Technology under the name "Ra... Kadali Ra"

TDP National President of Telugu Desam Party, former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and state leaders will attend this public meeting which will be held in the morning on January 19.

Beeda Ravichandra was the chief guest for the Bhoomi Puja program held in the Assembly premises under the chairmanship of former Venkatagiri MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna and examined the arrangements of the meeting premises.

TDP MLAs Gottipati Ravikumar, Eluru Sambasiva Rao, West Rayalaseema MLC Ram Gopal Reddy, former MLA Nelavala Subramaniam, Gangoti Nageswara Rao, Mastan Yadav, Ganga Prasad, Kakarla Venkateshwarlu, Janni Ramanaiah and others participated in this program.