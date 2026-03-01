Best Innovation varsity signs MoU with SSRIF

Gorantla: BEST Innovation University has formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sri Sathya Sai Research and Innovation Foundation (SSSRIF) to strengthen collaboration in research, innovation, and academic development. The MoU exchange ceremony was held in the presence of the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Prof. B. Raghavendra Prasad, and the Pro Vice Chancellor & Academic Chair, Prof. NagaJyothi, highlighting the institutional commitment towards advancing quality research and interdisciplinary cooperation.

The partnership is designed to promote joint research projects, innovation-driven initiatives, skill development programs, academic exchanges, and collaborative activities that will benefit students, faculty, and the larger academic community. Through this MoU, both institutions aim to create a strong platform for knowledge sharing, technology development, and capacity building.