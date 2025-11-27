Best practices to strengthen blue economy discussed

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on the theme ‘GoI Blue Economy Initiatives, future roles and responsibilities for ICG/Govt agencies with particular reference to marine environment protection and promotion of shipping and other interests in India’, Indian Coast Guard Headquarters (Eastern Seaboard), organised a seminar.

The speakers from various government shipping organisations like Madras University, Andhra University, CIFNET Vizag, Indian Maritime Foundation, DG Shipping/ MMD Vizag, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, INCOIS, NIOT and Vizag Chapter Company of Master Mariners of India delivered presentations on diverse topics under the umbrella of present, future and best practices to strengthen GOI Blue economy framework and progress towards shaping the future of India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Chaired by ADG Donny Michael, PTM, TM Coast Guard Commander, Eastern Seaboard, the seminar focused on harnessing ocean resources in a sustainable and secure manner. Eminent speakers outlined the government of India’s strategic roadmap to strengthen marine environment protection, enhance maritime safety and promote responsible shipping and coastal development.

The Indian Coast Guard’s expanding mandate in pollution response, ecological monitoring and maritime law enforcement was highlighted as a key pillar for advancing the Blue Economy.

Also, the discussions emphasised the collaborative role of various Cntral and state agencies in improving marine governance, safeguarding coastal communities and supporting emerging opportunities in fisheries, tourism, maritime trade, and offshore energy.