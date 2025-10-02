Better space management sought for streamlining crowds

Visakhapatnam: As long as overcrowding at events is enternatined, stampedes will continue to recur, opined BJP leader Mula Venkata Rao.

Referring to the recent political rally in Karur district of Tamil Nadu hosted by actor-politician and founder-president of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam Vijay that killed over 40 people in the stampede, the BJP leader expressed concern over how people continue to die in stampedes that recur. “In the recent stampede that occurred at Karur, the incident was termed as a ‘political plot’. He expressed worry that instead of taking steps to prevent stampedes from recurring, many are trying to politicise it.

In 2025, Venkata Rao said, nine stampedes happened in various places, including Tirupati temple, Goa, Uttarakhand and New Delhi railway station. The BJP leader worried that no lessons were learnt after the Pushpa-2 stampede and no steps were taken to manage the crowd and prevent such incidents from happening.He stated that unless the organisers focus on space management, stampedes could not be prevented.