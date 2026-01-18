I respect Modi as PM, but won’t compromise during polls: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that while he respects Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister and would seek all funds due to Telangana, there would be no compromise during elections.

Addressing a public meeting at MVS College in Mahabubnagar on Saturday, the Chief Minister made it clear that he will meet PM Modi time and again and there is nothing wrong in meeting with such persons for getting funds. “What is wrong in meeting the PM if I want funds and development?” the Chief Minister asked.

Targeting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party, the Chief Minister accused the BRS of running a negative campaign against the Congress government to conceal its own failures. “I have no enemies except political opponents. I have already defeated my enemy (KCR) in the 2023 elections and made him sleep in his farmhouse. My real enemies are illiteracy, poverty, injustice against women and those who remain jobless in villages without education. We must make the state poverty-free,” he said.

Targeting former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Revanth Reddy said he was moving forward by solving problems one by one, while accusing previous rulers of pushing the state into a debt trap.

“Come and bless us if you (KCR) want, or else remain in the farmhouse. But don’t send Mareechas. We will not keep quiet if Shukracharya (KCR) sends Mareecha and Subahu (Harish Rao and KTR) in any form to obstruct projects. We know your strategies and also know how to counter them. Those strategies worked during the time of S Jaipal Reddy and K Jana Reddy, but they won’t work now,” he observed.

The Chief Minister alleged that KCR did not spend a single rupee on the Sangambanda balancing reservoir, while paying nearly Rs.23,000 crore to contractors in the name of projects that were never completed. He further alleged that compensation was not paid to those who last land due to the Uddandapur reservoir project.

According to Revanth Reddy, KCR neglected Palamuru district totally. Revanth Reddy accused the former CM of failing to bring a single new project to the Palamuru district. KCR neglected the Narayanapet–Kodangal Lift Irrigation Project too for 10 years.

He criticised the BRS for skipping the Assembly debate on the Palamuru–Rangareddy project. The Chief Minister said he would take full responsibility for completing all pending projects in the Palamuru region. He also announced that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with BJP Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna, to get an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) to Mahabubnagar. The government will give land in Mahabubnagar if the state gets IIM, the Chief Minister said. “I held 14 public meetings to defeat DK Aruna, but there is no politics after elections. We will work together for Palamuru’s development. Political criticism is common. We will meet the Prime Minister for developmental needs. We may fight during elections, but we are continuously winning. People should ensure the victory of Congress candidates in all places in the state in the upcoming municipal elections,” he said.