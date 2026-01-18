Here’s what streaming across platforms this week

The OTT space continues to expand its storytelling canvas, offering viewers an eclectic mix of crime thrillers, social dramas, spiritual narratives, and light-hearted entertainers. From gritty investigations inspired by real incidents to deeply rooted tales of caste, faith, and flawed heroes seeking redemption, platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, ETV Win, and Sony LIV have rolled out compelling titles worth adding to your watchlist. Here’s a detailed look at the latest releases, platform-wise, and what each film or series brings to the table.

NETFLIX

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web (S 1)

Netflix’s Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web dives deep into the murky world of smuggling and law enforcement. Created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Raghav M Jairath, the series draws inspiration from real-life incidents, lending it a grounded and realistic tone. Emraan Hashmi headlines the show as Arjun Meena, a determined customs officer leading a high-stakes mission to dismantle a powerful smuggling syndicate. Sharad Kelkar delivers a chilling performance as Bada Choudhary, the ruthless kingpin operating behind a carefully constructed facade. Spread across seven episodes, the season is designed as a tight, self-contained narrative that balances investigative tension with layered character arcs.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials – Season 1

Adding a touch of classic mystery to Netflix’s lineup is Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials, a British miniseries adapted from Christie’s 1929 novel The Seven Dials Mystery. Created by Chris Chibnall and directed by Chris Sweeney, the three-episode series is set in 1920s England and follows Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent as she investigates a suspicious death at a lavish country house party. What begins as a tragic prank gone wrong soon unravels into a larger conspiracy involving a secret society. With performances by Mia McKenna-Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter, and Martin Freeman, the series offers a stylish period whodunit steeped in intrigue and suspense.

PRIME VIDEO

Mowgli (2025)

Mowgli brings romance and action together against the raw backdrop of dense forests. Directed by Sandeep Raj and produced by People Media Factory, the film stars Roshan Kanakala and Sakkshi Mhadolkar in lead roles. The story centers on a tribal youth who rises against a ruthless forest officer to protect his hearing- and speech-impaired lover. Emotionally charged and socially relevant, Mowgli blends action with tenderness, highlighting love, resilience, and resistance in the face of systemic oppression.

Dhandoraa

A hard-hitting social satire, Dhandoraa confronts entrenched caste discrimination in rural Telangana. Directed by Murali Kanth Devasoth, the film unfolds across two timelines, weaving together a forbidden inter-caste love story from the past and the turbulent present shaped by its consequences. With strong performances by Sivaji, Navdeep, Shree Nandu, and Bindu Madhavi, the narrative exposes how rigid social hierarchies dictate lives, deaths, and moral choices. Streaming in multiple Indian languages, Dhandoraa is a thought-provoking watch that refuses to soften its social commentary.

Bank of Bhagyalakshmi

Balancing crime with satire, Bank of Bhagyalakshmi is a Kannada crime comedy thriller directed by Abhishek Manjunath. The film follows a clumsy gang of five thieves who plan a bank heist during election season, only to discover a paltry ₹66,999 in the vault. Stuck inside the bank, their misadventure spirals into a chaotic hostage situation involving police, politicians, and public spectacle. Featuring Dheekshith Shetty, Brinda Acharya, and Sadhu Kokila, the film uses humor to take sharp digs at political corruption and public systems.

JIO HOTSTAR

Anantha

Anantha offers a complete tonal shift with its spiritual and devotional storytelling. Released as a direct-to-OTT film on JioHotstar, the movie is available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Directed by Suresh Krissna, it stars Jagapathi Babu in the lead, supported by Suhasini Mani Ratnam and Y.G. Mahendran. Inspired by the miracles of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, the film focuses on faith, inner awakening, and spiritual transformation, making it a contemplative watch for audiences seeking soulful cinema.

ZEE5

Gurram Paapi Reddy

Gurram Paapi Reddy brings absurd comedy into the crime genre. Directed by Murali Manohar, the Telugu film stars Naresh Agastya and Faria Abdullah. The plot revolves around a financially struggling man who joins a gang for a bizarre heist involving the swapping of a dead body for money. What follows is a series of outrageous events entangling royal legacies, ancient lineages, and a courtroom drama. Packed with eccentric characters and dark humor, the film leans heavily into chaos-driven comedy.

ETV WIN

Itlu Mee Edava

A light-hearted romantic comedy and family entertainer, Itlu Mee Edava is directed by and stars Trinath Kathari, alongside Sahithi Avancha. The film narrates the story of an irresponsible youngster who falls in love but faces rejection from his lover’s father due to his lack of direction in life. The narrative gains momentum when the hero is given a 30-day challenge to prove his maturity and worth. With music by R.P. Patnaik and strong supporting performances by Tanikella Bharani and Goparaju Ramana, the film blends humor with a message about personal growth.

SONY LIV

Kalamkaval

Kalamkaval stands out as a slow-burn psychological crime thriller inspired by the real-life serial killer Cyanide Mohan. Directed by debutant Jithin K. Jose, the film stars Mammootty and Vinayakan in a tense cat-and-mouse narrative that prioritizes realism over commercial tropes. Available in five languages on Sony LIV, the film focuses on the psychological landscapes of both the hunter and the hunted, making it a gripping watch for fans of investigative dramas.

This week’s OTT releases underline the diversity and creative ambition shaping digital entertainment today. Whether it’s intense crime investigations, socially conscious narratives, spiritual introspection, or satire-driven comedy, streaming platforms continue to cater to varied tastes and sensibilities. As filmmakers experiment with form and content beyond theatrical constraints, audiences are spoilt for choice—making OTT not just an alternative, but a powerful storytelling space in its own right.