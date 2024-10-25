Live
BGS Vignatham students visit Indian Culinary Institute
Tirupati: About 75 students and staff from BGS Vignatham School, Renigunta, visited the Indian Culinary Institute (ICI) in Tirupati on Thursday. The visit was organised by the Tourism Club of ICI, which conducted an informative session on the institute’s various activities and facilitated a guided tour in batches.
The ICI extended an invitation to the students for an upcoming demonstration on preparing simple salads, snacks and soups.
The session aims to teach students the basics of food preparation while following proper hygiene practices. As part of their tourism activities, the students also visit the Gudimallam temple, an Archaeological Survey of India site, to raise awareness about local tourist destinations.
