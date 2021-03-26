Bharat Bandh: All the services come to standstill across Andhra Pradesh

The Farmers Association across the country have called for a Bharat Bandh against the new farm bills brought in by the central government. With the call of farmers, bandh continues in Andhra Pradesh on full swing. It is known that the Andhra Pradesh government, YSRCP, TDP and the Left parties have supported the bandh. RTC buses in all districts are limited to Depots

The RTC bus stands have been vacant without buses and the passengers are facing severe difficulties as RTC bus services have come to a standstill. The state-wide transportation system is paralysed and private school management have announced holidays.

On the other hand, the people association chanted slogans against privatisation of steel Visakhapatnam plant in Visakhapatnam. At the Maddilapalem bus stand, the left parties staged a protests. Left parties raised concerns at RTC bus stands in Guntur, Kurnool and Anantapur. Buses were prevented from getting out of the depot.

