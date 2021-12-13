Bharat Electronics Limited, Machilipatnam invites applications for Project Engineer posts

Bharat Electronics Limited (Bell), Machilipatnam (AP) Unit has invited applications for the post of Project Engineer on a contract basis. According to the BEL, there are as many as 15 posts including 6 in electronics‌, 6 in mechanical and 3 posts in the Computer‌ Science‌ department respectively.

While coming to eligibility, the candidate must have passed Full Time BE / BTech / B.Sc Engineering in relevant subjects and must have at least two years experience in related work. The age limit must not exceed 28 years as of 01.11.2021 and the salary is stipulated at Rs.35,000 per month.

The selection of candidates will be made on merit marks in BE / BTech / B.Sc (Engineering), experience, and Viva Voice. Out of a total of 100 marks, 75 marks will be allotted for marks obtained in the qualifying examination, 10 marks for experience, and 15 marks for interview.

The interested candidates had to apply online at www.bel-india.in and should be sent to the Manager (HR), Bharat Electronics Limited, Rabindranath Tagore Road, Machilipatnam - 521001, Andhra Pradesh. The last date for submission of applications is scheduled on 24.12.2021.